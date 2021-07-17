Police hunting bandits who robbed Rockstone Junction businesswoman

Last Updated on Saturday, 17 July 2021, 11:19 by Denis Chabrol

Police say they are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a businesswoman at her shop at Rockstone Junction in Region 10 of more than GYD$400,000 worth of jewellery, cellular phones and other items.

The robbery occurred at about 10 O’clock last night by the men who were riding XR motorcycles without number plates.

The 57-year old businesswoman told police that one of the identifiable men is armed with a handgun.

On the date and time mentioned the victim was in her shop with her grandson when the suspects rode up to her shop with two XR motorcycles without number plates.

The businesswoman says one of the suspects, whom she knows, bought water, cigarettes and drink and went to his accomplices. Her grandson says one of the men whom he knows from Kuru Kuru, choked him and placed a gun to his head.

Investigators were also informed that they took him to the shop and told him not to make any noise, and they told the businesswoman to lay down and she complied.

Police say the businesswoman and her grandson also allege that the bandits took off her jewellery from her and went to the shop counter where her money bowl was along with five cellular phones that were placed in an area on the counter for signal.

The victim says she raised an alarm and alerted a car driver who made efforts to apprehend the men but this proved futile since they rode away with their motorcycles further in the trail.