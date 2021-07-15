Plane’s propeller disintegrated on takeoff from Kamarang airstrip.

The propeller for a single-engine Cessna plane on Thursday disintegrated on takeoff at the Kamarang Airstrip, sources said.

The sources said no one was injured.

The aircraft, bearing registration marking 8R-DAC, is owned by Orlando Charles’ Domestic Airways. It was being piloted by a Nicaraguan man whose only name that is immediately available is Herbert

Sources said the plane was was shuttling in the Region 7 area between Aricheng and Kamarang

Domestic Airways lost a Cessna 2016 in a fatal accident two years ago at Eteringbang.

This is the second aircraft incident in as many days, the first being a runway excursion of a Cessna Caravan, owned by BK Aviation, at Eteringbang. Well-placed sources said that plane has been mostly likely written off because the plane’s right wing hit the runway and bent the fuselage.

A preliminary theory is that one of the wheels seemed to have had a tiny puncture from which air escaped rapidly while the plane was airborne.