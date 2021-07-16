PUC puts electricity and energy sector under spotlight today; public invited to join discussion

Last Updated on Friday, 16 July 2021, 8:56 by Denis Chabrol

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will Friday morning focus on the state of Guyana’s electricity and energy sector in its second webinar.

The webinar begins at 9:30 AM and will be carried live on News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM and Demerara Waves Facebook page on www. facebook.com/demwaves . The PUC says the general public can join the webinar by registering here https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsdO-tpzMiHdEEpIW7DEWf5ubXMmxY8PN6

The topic for the wide-ranging discussion will be “Energy and Electricity: What We Should All Know”. It will be moderated by Mr. Clayton Blackburn – Commissioner, Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) Trinidad &Tobago.

The thrust of this webinar is timely as discussions on energy sources and efficiency, renewable energy, energy system integration and infrastructure, research technology and innovation, energy and electricity consumption, connectivity, and grid type will become an integral part of the fabric of our existence. The General public will be afforded the opportunity to engage with the esteemed panelists on issues of interest and concern.

The panelists include key representatives from the Energy Sector and Consumers’ Representative. They are Dr. Devon Gardener- Program Manager for Energy, CARICOM, Energy ; Dr. Mahender Sharma- Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Agency; Mr. Bharat Dindyal- Chief Executive Officer, GPL ; and Mr. Dexter George- Consumer Advocate.

Enshrined in the legislation is PUC’s statutory responsibility for quality of service; the approval of development and expansion programmes of the public utilities under its purview; setting of tariffs; facilitating access and interconnection together with performing regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory functions.

In an effort to widen its Public Relations thrust, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Guyana launched the inaugural session of our monthly Webinar/Virtual Round Table series on June 11, 2021. These series are geared at stimulating and generating conversations on a wide range of issues.