Body of man who went overboard Demerara Harbour Bridge found

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 8:51 by Denis Chabrol

The decomposing body of a man, who went overboard the Demerara Harbour Bridge earlier this week, was Tuesday morning found on the Kingston seashore, Georgetown, police said.

Police said the body has been identified to be that of Dellon Thorne.

Investigators said the man allegedly jumped into the Demerara River from the Harbour Bridge on Sunday, July 11.

The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.