GTT adds more Call Centre agents; more to be trained

Last Updated on Sunday, 11 July 2021, 20:53 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has added 20 more call centre agents, as part of its overall efforts to improve the company’s response to customers’ queries and reports.

The new agents graduated last Friday, and the company said the move aims to make it “a customer centric organisation.”

Reminding that one of the company’s three promises is to reliably connect our customers, Chief Executive Officer at GTT, Damian Blackburn, said the event is just the beginning of many more improvements the company has in store for our customers. “We are endorsing 50% of the workforce required to achieve our goal and with this new milestone we look forward to it reducing customer’s wait time when contacting our Customer Care department,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, Director Customer Care at GTT, Shem Erskine congratulated the group on successfully completing the training course with the company. “With this new addition to our team, I am positive that we will be able to better serve our customers in a timely manner,” Erskine said.

He highlighted that some twenty additional persons are expected to be trained within weeks to come. “As promised, our objective is to better serve our customers. We have listened and we are moving apace to fulfill that goal.”

The 20 new agents all expressed delight to start their new roles at the telephone company. The training took place over a 4-week period at the GTT Headquarters led by Monique Chance and Nkrumah Prince.

GTT is a fixed Local Exchange Carrier based in Guyana, South America. The company says it is the largest provider of telecommunication services in Guyana with a subscriber base exceeding 300,000 in a country with an average population of 700,000.