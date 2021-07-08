Hunt on for suspected mastermind in Linden GECOM arson; suspected arsonists arrested

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 July 2021, 22:22 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese police on Thursday said they have arrested three men suspected of being involved in burning down the Linden office of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) last year, and they are looking for a man believed to be the mastermind.

“Police investigators are also pursuing an official in Linden who is said to be the intellectual author behind the burning of the GECOM building,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

While police have held Bryon “Murgie” Kendall of Wismar for allegedly providing gasoline and paying GYD$150,000 to 23-year old Teon ‘Nut’ February of 5 Canvas City, Wismar, Linden and 21-year old Marlon “Bushy” Hunt of 4th Street, Silver Town, Wismar Linden to burn the building, investigators said they are now hunting the mastermind.

According to the law enforcement agency, the arson was politically motivated. “(February) added that Kendall told him that the reason for burning the building was because GECOM was taking too long to swear in Mr. David Granger.

Investigators informed that Mr. February and Mr. Hunter would be charged with arson committed on the GECOM building at Lot 2 Burnham Drive, Wismar, Linden on July 14th, 2020.

Police said Messrs. February and Hunter gave a similar account, alleging that Mr. Kendall hired them, transported them and the gasoline near the GECOM building.

Mr. February told police that Mr. Kendall provided a yellow five-gallon bottle of gas which he had in his car trunk at the time and then left. By the police account, February told the investigators in a video interview they hid the gas in some nearby bushes a short distance from the GECOM building and they went home. He reportedly recalled that at about midnight 14th July 2020 he and his cousin Marlon left on foot. On arrival they collected the gas, entered the compound from a side gate and gained access to the GECOM building from the back door, police said the suspect informed them.

“February said they then went to what appeared to be a store room in the upper flat of the building where he threw the gas and lit the room on fire. After setting the room on fire, there was an explosion which cause them to receive burns on their feet,” the Guyana Police Force said.

February said they then went home and informed their three cousins what had transpired and Tasha assisted them with tending to the burns. After Mr. Kendall allegedly paid Mr. February and Mr. Hunter, Mr. February said since then, he “saw Kendall several times but he did not say anything about the incident. “