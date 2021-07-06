Goldsmith crushed to death

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 13:31 by Denis Chabrol

A goldsmith of Enmore, East Coast Demerara was last night crushed by a truck that had just started reversing, police said.

He has been identified as , 38-year old Rajin Persaud of Enmore-Hope, East Coast Demerara. The accident occurred Monday at about 7:30 PM at Hope West, Enmore Access Road.

Police were told that 34-year old Tillackram Dindial reversed motor lorry GWW 8721 over the goldsmith. .

Investigators were informed that the lorry was stationary on the northern parapet of Hope West Enmore Access Road in the vicinity of the driver’s premises offloading a load of sand.

“As the driver of the motor lorry lowered the tray and started to reverse, his wife shouted out to him that he ran over one of their dogs. Upon checking he observed an identifiable male under the truck with what appears to be blood about his body,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty at the said institution.

A breathalyser test shows that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.