APNU+AFC criticises Ali for not wanting Trinidad and Tobago’s food aid

Last Updated on Friday, 25 June 2021, 15:06 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) on Friday flayed the Irfaan Ali-led administration for preferring pumps instead of food from Trinidad and Tobago to assist flood-affected residents.

The coalition said flood-hit communities were still suffering from severe food shortages and there was no reason for Guyana not taking food from Trinidad.

“Thousands of flood victims are suffering for basic food items and are getting by day-today through the kindness and generosity of fellow citizens. There is a dire and urgent need for food supplies throughout the flood affected areas, particularly in Region 10 and parts of Region 6,” the coalition said.

Earlier Friday, President Irfaan Ali told Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM that the Guyana government told the Trinidad and Tobago administration that his country preferred to acquire pumps rather than food. The President said that locally, Guyana had sufficient food to supply the flood-affected communities.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) on Thursday, June 23, 2021 issued a situation report, saying that Guyana’s immediate priorities included money to buy food, water, emergency housing (tents, tarpaulins), repair materials for damaged houses, transport services, health and sanitation education and facilities and cleaning materials. CDEMA said from May 18 to June 23, a total of 22,784 cleaning hampers and 27,065 food hampers have been distributed across the Regions as a form of emergency relief.

More than 30,000 households, with an average of five persons per household, are affected by the countrywide floods caused by persistent and intense rainfall. Vegetable, fruit, land rice cultivations have beendestroyed and many poultry and livestock have been killed.

The coalition said the Trinidad and Tobago government heard the appeal from the suffering people of Guyana government for urgent flood relief and in an act of brotherliness kindness and humanity responded by mobilizing such items for the Guyanese people.

APNU+AFC said the Ali-led administration refused the offer of food but then “sought to impose on the Trinidad and Tobago Government what it wanted – pumps.”

The APNU+AFC Coalition said it strongly condemns “this reckless and spiteful act by the PPP regime and calls on them to immediately recant and accept” the offer food from Trinidad and Tobago.