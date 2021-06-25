Govt set to authorise spectrum for 4G, 5G services

Last Updated on Friday, 25 June 2021, 15:31 by Denis Chabrol

The Telecommunications Agency (TA) is about to allocate additional frequency spectrum to Guyana’s three major telecommunications providers, according to a publication in the Official Gazette.

“The proposed frequency assignments are to facilitate 4G and 5G service deployment by the said operators,” TA Director Andre Griffith told Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

The spectrum is earmarked for U-Mobile (Cellular) Inc; Digicel Guyana’s local company, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and E-Networks.

The Minister responsible for Telecommunications intends to amend the frequency authorisation issued to those providers to grant permission for the use of several spectra within the authorised frequency bands.

The TA is asking anyone who may be affected by the proposed amendments to submit comments by July 13, 2021.

If there are no objections, U-Mobile will be authorised to use 738 MHz to 748 MHz/ 793 MHz to 803 MHz; E-Networks 718 to 738 MHz / 773 MHz to 793 MHz and GTT 708 MHz to 718 MHz for receiving and transmitting 4G services.

Digicel Guyana and GTT have for several years now been battling with government for spectrum allocation for the provision of a variety of wireless services.

The Guyana government last year liberalised the telecommunications sector, making way for competition among providers. For instance, Digicel now offers international telephone calls directly instead of going through GTT which had previously enjoyed an almost 30-year monopoly on international voice and data.