Region 10 Vice Chairman dies of COVID

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 June 2021, 16:35 by Denis Chabrol

The Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) Vice Chairman, Douglas Gittens on Sunday died of the coronavirus, COVID-19, Regional Executive Officer Dwight John said.

“We have had many interactions! Quite devastating,” said John who knew Gittens for several years as a fellow University of Guyana student.

He said Gittens passed away at the Wismar COVID facility, having been admitted there last week Friday. “He was very proactive He, as well as all of the councillors, have Region 10 in their heart. They want to see Region 10 move up and progress and benefit from everything that the government has to offer,” he said.

The Region 10 Council said in a statement that, “Vice Chairman Gittens is remembered as a very friendly and approachable person who shared his affable character in interactions with persons from all walks of life and in communities across Region 10. One of his last work assignments was to deliver food and other supplies to the people of sub-region 2 including Kwakwani and Laddersville, which formed part of his direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts and subsequently reported feeling unwell. ”

The Vice Chairman passed away even as health workers were engaged in a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Amelia’s Ward. The Regional Executive Officer urged everyone in the region to take the jab, like he had done. “Do t listen to the myths that are out there that it will make you sick or anything like that,” he said.

Gittens was elected to the Region 10 Council on the ticket of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) in the March, 2020 general and regional elections.

He is third prominent Guyanese to have passed away from COVID-19 since the virus surfaced in Guyana more than one year ago. The others are media workers Namela Henry and Mondale Smith.