Probe into police shooting of robbery suspect almost finished- Police Commissioner

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 June 2021, 13:01 by Denis Chabrol

Police Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie on Sunday indicated an investigation into the shooting death of a suspected bandit last month is nearing completion and soon the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be asked to provide advice.

Peter Headley, a robbery suspect, was shot dead on May 16 in a car while he was being taken to a police station. Since the incident, the constable was now not allowed to leave an assigned location of the Guyana Police Force. “Because the matter is ongoing, the policeman was initially under close arrest and now under open arrest so once we receive that advice, that action would be taken,” he said.

Mr. Hoppie says an independent investigation is being conducted by the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Police Complaints Authority into the incident before legal advice.

“The matter is an advance stage of completion. We wanted to ensure that no stone is left unturned so we caused a comprehensive investigation to be done with the independence we thought is necessary so as soon as that is done, the file will be sent to the DPP and the file will be made public,” he said.

He says the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will then be asked to advise on whether the policeman should be charged.

Police have already said that Headley was shot by a constable who had been sitting behind him after he saw the suspect reach for something under the car seat.