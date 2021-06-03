Political activist charged with “damaging reputation” of Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

Political activist Gavin Matthews was Thursday granted GYD$100,000 bail on a charge of using a computer system with the intention of damaging the reputation of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport , Charles Ramson Jr.

Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan ordered that he return to court on June 10.

He appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the offence for which he was charged under the Cyber Crime Act.

Mr. Ramson has stated on Facebook that he lodged a complaint against Mr. Matthews because the accused called him a murderer and terrorist.

The offence was allegedly committed on March 25, 2021 by the 44-year old man of Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

He is represented by Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade.

Mr. Ramson is an Attorney-at-Law by profession.