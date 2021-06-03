Driver chopped, robbed during home invasion

Last Updated on Thursday, 3 June 2021, 11:47 by Denis Chabrol

A 52-year old man was early Thursday morning chopped and badly beaten with cutlasses by two of five bandits during a home invasion and robbery, police said.

They eventually left, carting off $546,000 in cash and valuables as well as six birds.

The home invasion and robbery occurred at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara at about 2:30 AM.

The man told police that he and his wife were at home when they were awakened by repeated loud banging on the western door.

The man says as he went to check what the sounds were, he was he was confronted by the perpetrators in the living room area.

The victim says by that time, the men had already forced their way into the house by breaking open the door.

He says he was chopped to his head and the men demanded cash and valuables which he handed over.

The men, he says, then began to ransack the home and relieved him and his wife of the other articles mentioned.

Not satisfied, the man says the perpetrators demanded more money and when he told them that he did not have any more, they beat him with their cutlasses and threatened to shoot him.

The perpetrators eventually left, making good their escape in an unknown direction.

No one else was injured. The injured victim was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

The items stolen are one 43’ Samsung smart television valued $232,000, six birds and $220,000 cash,, three handbags totaling $9,000 containing three silver chains valued $15,000, three silver rings valued $15,000, one grey and pink Samsung A10 cellphone valued $42,000 and one Blu cellphone valued $28,000