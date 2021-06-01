Man robbed of GYD$1.2 million at Parika

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 7:11 by Denis Chabrol

A 44-year old man was early Tuesday morning robbed of $1.2 million dollars in cash by two men, police said.

The robbery was committed by two known men at Parika, East Bank Essequibo at about 1:30 AM.

Investigators were told that the victim, along with his son and a work-man, came from Leguan after conducting business.

The victim reported to the police at Parika Police Station that some money was missing when he was socializing at a hotel.

The police had accompanied him and made checks.

The man alleges that as he was at the Parika junction awaiting a pick up to go home, the two perpetrators came from the side of him, placed something to his side and told him “pass everything you got”.

The two males were then pursued to the Parika fisheries road but they made good their escape on foot to an unknown direction.

The matter was then reported to the police and the identities of the two suspects were stated by the victim’s work-man.

The men have not yet been arrested.