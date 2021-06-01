Storm leaves one dead, two injured in Cuyuni

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 7:25 by Denis Chabrol

A gold miner was killed and two others were injured on Monday when a tree fell on them during a storm at Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River, police said.

The Guyana Police Force says Olrick Matthews of Port Kaituma, North West District, died while 49-year old Edwin Garraway of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara and 40-year old Bryan Richards of Pomeroon River were injured.

“The three persons who are employed by Romeo King, a miner, were at his mining operation at the mentioned location when a heavy downpour of rain – coupled with high winds – caused a tree to be uprooted and fall into the mining pit, hitting the three workers who were working at the time,” police said.

The other workers then ran to their assistance and upon examination, Olrick Matthews was motionless. He was pronounced dead at the Bartica Hospital. The body was then placed into the Bartica Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Garraway received a fractured left hand while Bryan Richard received lacerations to his forehead. Both are seeking medical attention at the Bartica Regional Hospital, police said.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday urged residents to take the necessary precautions to safeguard life and property against flooding, heavy winds and mudslides.