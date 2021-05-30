Civil Defence Commission gets GYD$10 million to boost flood relief

Last Updated on Sunday, 30 May 2021, 12:42 by Denis Chabrol

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Sunday received a GYD$10 million donation from Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas to be spent on flood relief operations countrywide, officials said.

The cheque was handed over by Mid-Atlantic’s Corporate Secretary, Glenn Low-a-Chee to the Director-General of the CDC, Lt.Col. Kester Craig.

“Obviously, we realize what’s going on with the flooding and we wanted to do our part as a good corporate citizen hence we made this donation in an effort to bring some relief to what is going on around the country with the flooding and the rain,” he said.

Mr. Craig highlighted that the additional cash comes at a time when all 10 administrative regions are battling severe floods due to days of intense rainfall.

In particular, the CDC Chief noted that Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) and Region Six (Corentyne- Berbice) are worst affected.

From the look of things, he said one or two emergency shelters would have to be opened at Kwakwani to cater for about 75 to 100 residents who are on the verge of being displaced from their homes.

Based on requests coming in from across the country, the needs include food supplies, cleaning and sanitation agents and mattresses. “We are not deciding how the money is being utilised. It’s based on the needs from the regions and the communities,” the CDC Director-General said.

Shelters have been already established in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).