Draft revised election law to be circulated for comment

Last Updated on Friday, 21 May 2021, 14:44 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the major opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) would be given two opportunities to examine a draft revision of a key election law.

He announced that the draft amended Representation of the People Act would by the end of June, 2021 would be circulated to the International community, APNU+AFC, civil society and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“This is an open process,” he said.

Mr. Jagdeo said the Bill, would range from registration to the declaration of election results,, would be opened for public comment for three months.

After then, he said the Bill would be taken to the National Assembly where the opposition would again have an opportunity to raise its concerns.

The APNU+AFC has been clamouring for bipartisan consultations on electoral reforms instead of the United States International Republican Institute playing a key role.

But Mr Jagdeo said that organisation would be providing consultants.

“When the debate takes place it will Guyanese who finally decide,” he said.

The Vice President reiterated that no elections would be held with the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and other officials are at thcommission.

Mr. Lowenfield and a number of election official have been charged with election fraud. No one has been convicted.