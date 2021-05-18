Foreigner arrested in North-West District for theft from employer’s home

Last Updated on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 8:54 by Denis Chabrol

A 43-year old foreigner has been arrested in connection with the theft of GYD$800,000 in cash, jewellery and other items from his employer’s home at Port Kaituma, North West District , the Guyana Police Force said.

The 54-year old businessman reported that GYD$560,000 worth of articles and one 22 pennyweight gold

chain valued $240,000 were stolen from his home in Monday.

The businessman told police that the suspect, who is his employee, was left in home while went to another location to transact business.

The victim said when he returned at about 11:30 AM on the date mentioned, he observed his home ransacked.

“He immediately made checks in his room and observed the said articles missing,” police said.

The man telephoned Port Kaituma Police Station and reported the incident. Police said that acting on information received the suspect was arrested at Acquero Police Station Monday afternoon at about 4:30 PM.