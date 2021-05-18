Carpenter shot at Zeelugt during a game of pools

Last Updated on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 9:00 by Denis Chabrol

A carpenter has been shot and seriously injured by a mechanic while they were playing a game of pools at Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the suspect has not yet been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday.

Police said the carpenter, who is 43-years old, has been.

The suspect is 34-years and he is a mechanic.

Police were told that the victim and the suspect had an argument over a game of pools and as a result, the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waist and shot the suspect to his abdomen, after which he made good of his escape in a white wagon.

The victim was picked up and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient, police said. He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is admitted a patient. His condition listed as serious.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. Investigation continuing.