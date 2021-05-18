Single-parent attempts suicide, killing of toddler after wife committed suicide

Last Updated on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 8:30 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who claimed that he could not cope after his wife committed suicide earlier this year, has admitted drinking poison and giving his toddler poison-laced tea to drink, the Guyana Police Force said.

They are hospitalised in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at an East Coast Demerara village.

Investigators were informed that with the recent death of his wife by suicide in February, he was burdened with the care of their offspring – all toddlers – and he could not cope.

