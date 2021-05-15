Venezuelan suspected Sindicato gang member arrested with gun, ammo- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 15 May 2021, 11:52 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan man, believed to be a member of the feared Sindicato Gang, has been arrested on the Guyana side of the border with Venezuela with a gun and ammunition, police said.

Police say he also had in his possession two magazines containing 22 live rounds of 9 MM ammunition. The 9 MM Glock Pistol and ammunition were in a red haversack that the man was carrying.

The 38-year old man was arrested on Thursday by a Joint Services patrol on the river between Eteringbang and Ekereku.

The Guyana Police Force said while the patrol was in the vicinity of San Martin on the Guyana shore, the team intercepted a boat with the lone Venezuelan occupant.

A search on his person and on a red haversack which he was carrying unearthed the gun and ammunition, police said.