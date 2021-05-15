East Berbice woman did not die from COVID vaccine, due date was May 19- Health Ministry

Last Updated on Saturday, 15 May 2021, 18:49 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Health on Saturday denied that a female teacher in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has died as a result of taking the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Slamming those Social Media claims by persons mainly in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) as “patent misinformation,” the Health Ministry said the records show that the 40-year old woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 17 at the Skeldon Hospital and was due to return for her second on May 19, 2021.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no evidence that her death is linked to theCOVID-19 vaccine,” the Health Ministry said

The Ministry says it categorically rejects as “mischievous and unsubstantiated” the claims on Social Media that the woman died on May 13 after taking the second dose of the jab.

Meanwhile, latest figures show that as of this evening 180 new cases have been recorded within the past 24 hours.

Official figures reveal that 106 persons are hospitalised and they include 16 in the Intensive Care Unit. To date, 1,822 persons have been ordered to isolate themselves at home to avoid spreading the virus.

The official death toll is 338.

To date, 15,168 persons have tested positive and of that number 12,886 persons have recovered from the virus.