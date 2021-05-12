Bandits invade East Bank Demerara shopkeeper’s home, cart off valuables

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 11:52 by Denis Chabrol

Two thieves early Wednesday morning invaded the home of businesswoman at Craig, East Bank Demerara, held her at knifepoint and robbed her of GYD$542,000 in cash and valuables, police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 AM at the Third Street residence of the 52-year old shopkeeper.

She told police that she was awakened by the armed perpetrators who held her at knifepoint while demanding money.

They then ransacked the place, relieving her of the articles, before making good their escape through the window, then in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators said the bandits gained entry by prying open a window on the eastern side and cutting an internal steel grill.

The woman said the thieves took away two televisions valued $500,000, one pair gold

earrings valued $10,000, one gold ring valued $27,000 and $5,000 cash.