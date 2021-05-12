Herstelling businessman, wife tied up and robbed

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 11:26 by Denis Chabrol

A taxi driver was last night robbed of $878,000 in cash and other valuables by two bandits who tied up him and his wife, police said.

The couple told police that at about 8:40 PM , he and his family were at their Herstelling, East Bank Demerara

He said he went into his yard to feed his dog and secured his shop when he was attacked by two males, both armed with hand guns, who forced him into his house using his back door.

At the same time the victim said he was gun-butted and received lacerations to his head.

Both the victim and his wife were tied with cloth while the bandits ransacked the house and carted off the items and then made good their escape.

Police said the thieves carted off one Samsung S8 cellular phone valued $80,000, one Samsung J3 cellular phone valued $40,000, one Samsung smart television 65 inches value unknown a quantity gold jewelry estimated value $500,000 and US$1200 dollars.