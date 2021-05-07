Top PNCR executives, four others charged with participating in illegal procession

Last Updated on Friday, 7 May 2021, 16:21 by Denis Chabrol

Two top People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive members- Christopher Jones and Annette Ferguson- and four other persons were Friday charged with participating in an illegal procession after the High Court’s dismissal of an election petition.

Appearing before City Magistrate, Leron Daly, Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones and opposition frontbencher Annette Ferguson were granted GYD$20,000 bail each after they pleaded not guilty.

Ferguson, Jones, George Halley, Mark Griffith, Travis Ellis, and Gordon Lucas were charged jointly with participating in a procession on April 26, 2020 without the permission of the Chief of Police.

Ms. Ferguson was also placed on GYD$10,000 for a charge of obstructing a peace officer on the same date.

They have to return to court on May 14, 2021.

They were represented by Attorneys-at-Law Joseph Harmon, Darren Wade, Ronald Daniels, Lyndon Amsterdam and Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Mr. Harmon, who is Guyana’s Opposition Leader, told reporters outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court that the law that the accused were charged under is outdated. Mr. Harmon lamented that his “major concern” was that the accused persons were summoned but the prosecution was not ready to present the statements and go trial.

Mr. Daniels, who is representing Mr. Jones, contended that the charges are frivolous, vexatious and perhaps motivated by political considerations.