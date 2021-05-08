Massy salesmen robbed at gunpoint

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 May 2021, 14:52 by Denis Chabrol

Two Massy salesmen was Saturday robbed at gunpoint while on duty in Grove, East Bank Demerara, police said.

Salesman Mr. Rondell Downes and Lorenzo Swechand told investigators that at about 9:20 am on Third Street, they were robbed conducting sales at Matthew’s Shop.

“The perpetrators went up to the victims and the (armed)suspect pointed the said handgun towards them and told them not to move or he was going to shoot them and demanded all their properties which were handed over,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The victims told police that they were robbed of one cellular phone valued $26,000

and $51,184 cash property of Massy, and GYD$$300

The perpetrators then made good their escape on foot into Kaneville.