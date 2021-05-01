Victoria resident admits to faking car theft

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 May 2021, 20:20 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who earlier Saturday claimed that two men had stolen his car shortly after assisting him to change a punctured wheel, hours later admitted that he faked the incident.

Subsequent to the allegation of a robbery under arms, the Guyana Police Force launched an investigation which led to the subsequent confession by the alleged victim – Janell Doris – that he fabricated the story.

He has been arrested and assisting the police with further investigations,” police said

Doris, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, had claimed that he had been robbed at about 2:20 PM at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Mr. Doris had told police that after the tire was replaced, one of the men had returned to his car, taken out a cutlass and threatened to chop him.

He had informed investigators that after he had been forced to flee, one of the men had entered the new-model silver grey Allion motorcar and they sped off.

The car number is PWW 7281

Mr. Doris had said he had been in the area of Loo Creek when he developed a blowout from his rear left side wheel.

He had said he had pulled over and an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of him with three persons inside and two had exited the vehicle to assist him with replacing the wheel.