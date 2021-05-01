Money-changer shot, robbed on America Street

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 May 2021, 17:03 by Denis Chabrol

A money changer was today shot and robbed of GYD$600,000 cash on Avenue of the Republic and America Street.

Police say 49-year old David Wilson of Eccles, East Bank Demerara initially refused to hand over the money and he was shot to his left leg.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he has been admitted.

Investigators say the two bandits are identifiable and they were riding a black XR motorcycle without a licence number plate.

Investigators were informed that Mr. Wilson was standing on the pavement of America Street when the suspects turned into America Street from Avenue of the Republic.

Mr. Wilson reportedly approached them raising his hands in a gesture to change money.

Police were told that they stopped and the pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle brandishing a handgun and demanded that the victim hand over the cash in his hands.

Investigators say Mr. Wilson was reluctant and the bandit discharged a round to the money changer’s upper left leg.

He then handed over the cash and the perpetrators who escaped on the motorcycle.