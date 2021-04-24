East Bank Demerara supermarket owner robbed while opening for business

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 April 2021, 20:29 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of a supermarket at Diamond, East Bank Demerara was Saturday morning robbed by two bandits one of whom was armed with a handgun, police said.

The victim, Lianggeng Wu, told police that he was robbed of GYD$300,000 cash when the robbers forced him at gunpoint to reenter his supermarket named Tan Yuan Meng and located at Lot 593 Diamond, Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

Lianggeng told police that he was confronted by two males while opening his business. He said one of the suspects, armed with a hand gun pointed it to him and forced him into the supermarket.

“The suspects then closed the shutter and demanded cash. The victim became fearful for his life and handed over $300,000 cash, after which the perpetrators made good their escape in an unknown car heading west along the Diamond Access Road,” police said.