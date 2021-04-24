Venezuelan soldier shot in Guyana; assailants flee to Venezuela

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 April 2021, 20:16 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan soldier was Saturday shot and injured at Imbotero, North West District by two Venezuelans who escaped from Guyanese police and returned to Venezuela, Guyanese police said.

“The suspects fled the scene and escaped over the border into Venezuela, after being pursued by ranks from the GPF (Guyana Police Force),” that law enforcement agency said in a statement.

A Guyana Police Force spokesman provided no additional details such as the name of the Venezuelan soldier, what was he doing in Guyana and whether he was uniformed.

The Venezuelan soldier was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital where police said he was being treated and his condition was listed as stable. Police, however, named the suspected shooters as “Freddy” and Kendell” who shot the soldier twice.

The incident occurred at about 2 PM at Imbotero which is near the Guyana-Venezuela border.

Guyanese police were informed that the suspects and the Venezuelan soldier had a previous misunderstanding.

The Venezuelan government, according to sources, have since been informed about the incident.