Wanted man shot and injured as he allegedly attacked policeman with knife

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 22:11 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who was wanted by police in connection with two incidents at Ann’s Grove village, East Coast Demerara, was Wednesday afternoon shot and injured as he allegedly attacked police with a knife, the law enforcement agency said.

Sustaining a gunshot wound to his right thigh is 24-year old Conway “Ninja Man” Higgins of Clonbrook village, East Coast Demerara. “He allegedly pulled a knife and advanced towards the rank who warned him several times as he continued to advance. The rank then discharged a round in his direction hitting him in his right thigh,” police said in a statement.

Investigators said the the knife is lodged at Cove and John Police Station

Police said that at about 3:55 Wednesday afternoon, police received information that Mr. Higgins was in Ann’s Grove while a sergeant and seven other members of the police force were conducting a cordon and search exercise.

Conway is wanted for “several offences” including break and enter committed on a 50-year old resident of Two Friends Village, Ann’s Grove, and wounding and damage to property committed on a 37-year old resident of Ann’s Grove.

On seeing the police approaching he reportedly ran in an eastern direction but police said they chased him on foot as he as he jumped several fences but was was caught up by one of the ranks in a ball field at Clonbrook.

After he was shot, police said he was taken to the Dr. CC Nicholas Hospital, Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara where he was receiving treatment under guard.