Police Force Band Mistress dies

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 21:56 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force’s Band Mistress, Superintendent Charmaine Stuart died Wednesday night at the Georgetown Public Hospital after complaining of chest pain, police said in a statement.

Police said her son, Kevin Jones, stated that his mother was rushed to the health care institution due to the pain.

She was officially designated the force’s Director of Music and Culture.

Police said more details would be provided later.

In 2016, she became the police force’s first Band Mistress.