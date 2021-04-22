Gunning down of Charlestown man linked to robbery; wanted bulletin issued

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 April 2021, 7:35 by Denis Chabrol

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for a man who allegedly gunned down another man on Drysdale Street, Charlestown last night.

Wanted is Lenroy Michael Forde.

Police say he is wanted for murder committed on 25-year old Odingo Anthony Haywood which occurred last night.

Investigators have linked the killing to a suspect who is known as ‘Biggie’.

Preliminary information reveals that the incident emanated from a dispute between the two men over an alleged robbery committed by ‘Biggie’ on a victim who was known to Haywood, according to police.