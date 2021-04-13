Lusignan prisoners injured in brawl

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:52 by Denis Chabrol

Two prisoners of the Lusignan Prison are hospitalised after they wounded each other last night during a heated argument

Authorities say those injured are Gerald Jones, who is housed in Holding Bay 2, and Kaley Robert in Holding Bay 1.

Jones allegedly left his Holding Bay and went to Roberts’ Holding Bay during which they had a heated argument and a fight ensued.

Police say Jones armed himself with an improvised cutlass and chopped Roberts.

Roberts allegedly retaliated with an improvised icepick and stabbed Jones several times to his chest.

Prison officers removed the prisoners and both were treated at the prison’s medical facility, Roberts was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

He remains hospitalised and his condition is listed as stable.

The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service have since launched an investigation.