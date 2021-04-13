Man’s wrist slashed while waiting to collect debt

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 10:59 by Denis Chabrol

A man’s wrist was severed in Annandale, East Coast Demerara while waiting to collect money owed to him by an acquaintance who goes by the name “Dul Dul”.

Police say Rayon Adams is now hospitalised awaiting surgery after his wrist was severed Saturday evening.

Investigators were told that Mr. Adams travelled to Annandale to collect monies which were owed to him by an acquaintance called “Dul Dul”.

He told police that while waiting to collect the money, the three suspects who were in the Dul Dul’s yard at the time, armed themselves with cutlasses and attacked him.

One of the suspects, known as Andy, then allegedly chopped Adams to his left hand which severed it from the wrist before escaping with his two accomplices, one of whom known as “Becko”.

Mr. Adams is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital

Police say none of the suspects has been arrested.