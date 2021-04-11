Pirara Bridge collapses; workers hoping for swift repairs to resume two-way Lethem traffic

Last Updated on Sunday, 11 April 2021, 14:45 by Denis Chabrol

The Pirara Bridge in Region Nine collapsed overnight, effectively cutting off two-way vehicular traffic to and from Lethem, but workers are hoping to remove the truck and repair the wooden thoroughfare swiftly, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said Sunday.

“At this current time, we are trying to mobilise resources for emergency works because we have to remove the truck from the bridge so that we can get it fixed so that other vehicles can pass,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr. Edghill virtually ruled out workers creating a bypass while repairs are underway, because “the water level is very high.”

He hope to get an update from workers closer to 6 PM (18:00 hours) Sunday.

The Minister was unsure whether the Lethem-bound truck was overweight and it only after determining that the vehicle’s owner would be penalised.

The Public Works Minister said no was injured during the collapse of the Pirara Bridge.