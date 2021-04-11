DJs, programme suspended after bottle-stabbing incident at HJ 94.1

Last Updated on Sunday, 11 April 2021, 20:14 by Denis Chabrol

An independent radio disc jockey, known as DJ Yannick, has been allegedly injured by his selector, DJ Raw Gold.

The incident occurred last night at about 8:45 at HJ Radio 94.1 on Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

Police say DJ Raw Gold allegedly broke a Guinness bottle and stabbed DJ Yannick, who is 28-years old, several times to his face.

DJ Yannick reportedly told police that on arrival at the radio station, he made contact with the suspect and they got into an argument over work.

DJ Raw Gold escaped.

Police say DJ Yannick says he was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The management of HJ 94.1 confirmed the incident and said the independent programme and two DJs have been suspended from its airwaves.

The radio station made it clear that DJ Yannick and DJ Raw Gold are independent deejays who like others purchase air time from the radio studio to air their weekend programmes