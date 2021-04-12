MURDER-SUICIDE: Mother, child now dead; eight year-old alive

Last Updated on Monday, 12 April 2021, 14:47 by Denis Chabrol

The woman, who ingested poison and gave her children some to drink, has now died while her eight-year old child continues to cling to life at the Linden Hospital, police said Monday.

Police said the woman, Temecia Sampson, was discovered motionless at about 12:22 AM Monday and pronounced dead four minutes later. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was ingested poison.

The now deceased initially admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex Intensive Care Unit on April 8, 2021 where she was receiving treatment.

Her six-month old child, Malique Newton, has already passed away.

The eight-year old child is still alive.

He died at 05:00 hrs today in the ICU. A PME is expected shortly.