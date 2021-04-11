253rd coronavirus death, 12 COVID lawbreakers arrested in Region One

Last Updated on Sunday, 11 April 2021, 12:01 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana continues to record more COVID-19 deaths, even as the crackdown continues against persons violating the law aimed at curbing the spread of the viral disease.

The Health Ministry says a 41-year old woman from East Berbice-Corentyne is the 253rd person to have died from the disease so far.

She reported died while receiving care at a government medical facility.

Meanwhile, police say 12 persons have been arrested in Mabaruma for Covid-19 breaches*

During the patrol at Kumaka Water Front, Hosororo hill and Mabaruma Township, police said eight persons for failure to wear face mask and four for failing to be at least six feet from each other. Police say persons were warned to practice social distancing, to wash their hands as often as possible and to wear their face masks in public.

More than 40,000 persons have been vaccinated so far since the exercise accelerated with the arrival of more vaccines from Russia.