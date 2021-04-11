Teenaged mother leaves child in drain to die; jumps into canal when questioned

Last Updated on Sunday, 11 April 2021, 8:07 by Denis Chabrol

A 21-month old child was left in a drain by his mother and it was later recovered and taken to the Leonora Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.

“Enquiries disclosed that the now deceased child was left in a drain by his teenaged mother who claimed that he was hungry so she went in search of something for him to eat,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators said the incident occurred at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo at about 7 PM last week Friday.

Police said when the mother was asked about the whereabouts of her child, she attempted to run and jumped into a canal.

After being taken out of the canal she took the police to the location where she allegedly left the child, police said.

He was immediately rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators said the body was checked for any marks of violence but none was seen. It was later escorted to Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

The suspect was then escorted to Parika Police Station, where she was told of the allegations, cautioned and she gave a statement under caution. She was later placed into custody pending further investigations