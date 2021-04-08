Waitress, man arrested in connection with robbery at Mon Repos bar

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 April 2021, 9:41 by Denis Chabrol

A waitress of Sita’s Bar at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara and a man have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery committed on several persons there last night.

Among those robbed is 34-year old Glezel Roberts of Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Mr. Roberts says he was robbed of GYD$260,000 cash, and two cell phones valued GYD$174,000.

He told police that shortly before three hooded and masked men invaded the bar, armed with a gun and cutlasses, the waitress and a man were seen speaking on the phone.

Police say they searched the homes of the waitress and the man but none of the stolen items was found.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.