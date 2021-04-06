Girlfriend chops boyfriend to head during argument

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 17:22 by Denis Chabrol

A hire-car driver of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice has been chopped by his girlfriend during an argument.

The injured man has been identified as 29-year old Parmanand Thakur.

The incident occurred last night at about 10:30

East Berbice-Corentyne Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan says the woman has not yet been arrested.

Investigators were told that during the argument, the woman, who has been identified as Radika Hardeo, armed herself with a cutlass and chopped Mr. Tahkur once to his head.

The injured man told investigators that he drove himself in his car to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.