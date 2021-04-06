Police trying to improve quality of video at scene of Fagundes killing

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 16:54 by Denis Chabrol

Investigators into the shooting death of Ricardo ‘Paper Shorts’ Fagundes on Tuesday said they were trying to improve the quality of surveillance video of the incident outside Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown.

“The Police Force emphatically states that investigators of the Major Crimes Unit have retrieved footage from one of the cameras mounted in the vicinity of the crime scene and this is being enhanced for evidential purposes,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police added that “the specific footage” has been seen by relatives of Fagundes during an update given to them by investigators.

Sixteen days after the incident and facing a barrage of criticism about its virtual silence on the probe, that law enforcement agency on Tuesday broke its silence by responding to “erroneous reports ins some sections of the media” about surveillance cameras in sections of Georgetown were not working without seeking confirmation.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that 40-year old Rondell ‘Killa’ Bacchus remained in custody assisting with investigations into the execution-style killing.

Bacchus surrendered to police less than two hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for the ‘C’ Field, Sophia resident.

Convicted drug kingpin, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan has strongly suggested that police were complicit in the killing of Fagundes because of their glaring poor response before, during and shortly after the crime. In particular, Khan had noted that no roadblocks had been put on the major east and southern road corridors in contrast to the practice during crimes of that type.

Describing Fagundes as his “son”, Khan is on record as saying that he had been the intended target of the gunmen.