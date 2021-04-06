Clothes vendor “positively identified” as perpetrator of West Bank Demerara GYD$5.8 million robberies

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 22:50 by Denis Chabrol

A 22-year old clothes vendor from Sophia, Greater Georgetown is to appear in court for two armed robberies including the stealing of GYD$3.5 million in cash, jewellery and phones from two men who were dining at a Chinese restaurant at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Due to appear at the Wales Magistrates’ Court is Christopher Cornett who police said was “positively identified” by the victims during an identification parade earlier Tuesday afternoon at the La Grange Police Station.

Investigators said they were trying to arrest the second suspect. Cornett and his accomplice are also accused of robbing the owner of two Superbet outlets and manager of five other West Demerara branches of GYD$2.3 million cash as well as other items.

Based on the identification parade, Cornett has been charged in connection with the armed robberies committed on

on Mr. Jadeshwar Doolchand on March 30 at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara; and on Navindra Kooblall and Leon Dyal on April 3 at a restaurant in Pouderoyen.

Cornett was arrested on April 3 hours after he and an accomplice had allegedly robbed Kooblall and Dyal.

Police said he “was placed among seven other persons of similar statue and description” and “was then positively identified by all three victims as the person who robbed them.”

Police said Kooblall was robbed of six gold chains value GYD$2,145,000, two gold rings value $220,000, one gold band value GYD$400,000, one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone value GYD$320,000, one Samsung A17 cell phone value $150,000 and US$1,500, all with a total value of GYD$3,320,460.

Police also said the gunmen reportedly robbed Dyal of one Samsung A50 cellular phone valued GYD$60,000, GYD$155,000 in cash and US$200 , a total value of GYD$255,000.

Cornett was also accused of robbing Doolchand of GYD$2.3 million shortly after arriving in front of his home on March 30, at Goed Fortuin. The gun-toting robbers also took away one A 20 Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued GYD$45,000 and two bunches of keys.