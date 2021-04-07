Two Region One girls under 16 years, woman complain of sexual offences

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 8:49 by Denis Chabrol

Two girls under the age of 16 years old in Region One (Barima-Waini) have complained that they have been sexually abused by persons close to them, police said Wednesday.

Investigators said the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) is involved in the probes.

Police said that they received a report on April 6 that one of the girls was allegedly raped by a “close family member” dating back to late last year. “Suspect began engaging in sexual activity with the minor victim during the month of December 2020, and thereafter continued,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

The law enforcement agency said the minor eventually confided to a female relative who immediately reported the matter to the police on the date and time above.

Police are also searching for another person described as a “known person of interest” in connection with another sexual offence that allegedly occurred on April 6 at 5:30 PM. Investigators said the victim immediately informed a parent who subsequently reported matter to police.

A man has been arrested in Region One in connection with the alleged rape of a woman. She lodged a report with police April 6 and a medical has been done, police said.