James Bond, others charged with conspiracy to defraud in lease of govt lands

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 April 2021, 14:13 by Denis Chabrol

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member and Attorney-at-Law, James Bond is among three persons charged with conspiracy to defraud in the lease of lands held by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

NICIL’s former Chief Executive Officer, Colvin Heath-London, Mr. Bond and Jermaine Richmond were charged jointly to defraud NICIL and its sole shareholder, the Guyana government, of property interest in land by granting a lease for plots A1 to A4 at Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara by NICIL “without the necessary board and Cabinet approval to do same and for purposes other than that of the said NICIL.”

That offence was allegedly committed between August 1, 2017 and November 30, 2020.

Police have also charged Messrs. Heath-London and Bond with a similar offence for Plots 17 to 19 at Peter’s Hall. Further Messrs. Heath-London, Bond and Eddie Doolall have been charged with a similar offence for Plots A7, A8 and A20 at Peter’s Hall.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan, Mr. Bond and Mr. Heath-London were granted GYD$50,000 bail on each of the three charges.

Mr. Richmond and Mr. Doolall were granted GYD$50,000 bail each on their charges.

Defence Lawyer, Darren Wade noted, outside the courtroom, that he had asked the Court to place Mr. Bond on self-bail in a similar manner to Irfaan Ali who had been accused of 19 counts of fraud in 2018 and had been placed on self-bail. “I believe the charges are unlawful, they are foolish,” Mr. Wade remarked.

Outside the courthouse were PNCR Chairman, Volda Lawrence and a small group of supporters stood behind police barriers in solidarity with Mr. Bond.