BREAKING: Scrap metal export trade reopens next week

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 April 2021, 15:32 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana on Thursday announced that the scrap metal trade would be reopened from next week Thursday, Minister of Industry Oneidge Walrond announced on Thursday.

She said exports would be allowed from authorised yards that must have 24 hours surveillance cameras.

Ms. Walrond also said that no new application for scrap metal dealers/ exporters would be entertained until authorities get a handle on the public process to streamline and tighten the process.

The Guyana Police Force, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Guyana Revenue Authority would be involved in screening the exports, she said.

She disputed reports that the trade was closed because of the drug trade, saying that instead the scrap metal had to be restructured and to allow for a thorough assessment.

Currently, there are 20 approved licensed scrap metal traders.