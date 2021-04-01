64-year old man arrested while rolling suitcase of marijuana in Georgetown- CANU

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 April 2021, 7:19 by Denis Chabrol

A 64-year old man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon with more than four kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in a suitcase that he was rolling down a city street, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

He has been identified as Clarence Wright off Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

CANU says he was arrested on Water and Cornhill Streets near the old Guyana National Cooperative Bank.

The drug enforcement agency says the man was intercepted after he entered the City from the West Bank Demerara by speedboat at the Stabroek Market Stelling.

Law enforcers say they also found two small ziploc parcels of suspected marijuana in his pants. He reportedly was also in possession of a quantity of cash.