Relative of Henry cousins surrenders for probe into killing of Number 3 Village pensioner

Last Updated on Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 17:54 by Denis Chabrol

A relative of the Henry cousins, who were hacked to death last year and their bodies dumped aback a West Demerara village, has surrendered to police in connection with the killing of an elderly man at Number Three village.

Police say Mark Anthony Henry turned himself in at the police force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Mr. Henry was accompanied by his lawyer.

A wanted bulletin had been issued for Mr. Henry pending investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sooroojdeo Deochand of Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice.

His body, which bore several chop wounds, was found in his home on Tuesday.

The incident occurred yesterday.at about 5 PM at his residence where he lived alone.

Kamala Persaud, a 63 year-old niece of the deceased, who also lives in Number 3 Village, said that around 17:00 hrs today, she was standing on the public road with her 26-year-old son, Yogindra Persaud, when they were told that someone had chopped ‘Sarjie’ and they must take him to the hospital.

As a result, Kamala Persaud and other relatives went to the house where they saw Surijdeo Deochand lying on the ground in the lower flat of his house in a pool of blood.

They made an alarm and summoned the police. A party of policemen immediately responded and saw Surijdeo Deochand lying in a pool of blood.

The ranks escorted him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced ‘dead on arrival’ by a doctor on duty.

One wound was seen on his left side face, one to the back of his head, one on his left side hand (wrist area), and one on the right hand. Three fingers were chopped off.

Joel and Isaiah Henry were mutilated and their bodies found aback Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice. Three men have since been charged with murder.