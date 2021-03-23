Woman shot dead by police with prison escapees identified

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 14:51 by Denis Chabrol

A woman, who was among three persons shot dead by police aback Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, has been identified as 49-year old Savita ‘Debbie’ Rajkumar, police said Tuesday afternoon.

She lived at Better Hope South Squatting Dam.

Rajkumar and prison escapees Ryan Jones and Imran Ramsaywack were shot dead when police said they returned fire after a man in a shack in the Better Hope backlands opened fire at them. Another man escaped, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said Rajkumar was identified by her daughter, 26-year old Shenike Williams, a housewife of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

Ms. Williams went to Sparendaam Police Station at about 10 AM Tuesday and “claimed that she received information that her mother was involved in a shooting incident with the police and she came to identify her mother,” police said.

She was taken to Lyken Funeral Home, Georgetown where the female body was shown to her and she positively identified as her mother.